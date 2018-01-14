Life / Food

Slow cooker brown rice congee offers comfort food to get through the cold

Bring warmth to your dinner table this week with this slow cooker meal from Louisa Clements.

A comforting winter meal awaits with this slow-cooking chicken and rice.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Make slow cooker brown rice chicken congee for the perfect comfort food this winter, loaded with fresh ginger.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 4-8 hours

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

1 cup brown rice

1 skinless chicken breast (bone-in is fine)

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3 cups water

3 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp grated ginger

1 tsp hot chili flakes

1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed

1/4 tsp salt

2 Tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp lime juice

Toppings:

Additional sesame oil, sliced green onions, chopped peanuts, chopped cilantro

Instructions

Add brown rice, chicken breast, chicken broth water, soy sauce, ginger, chili flakes, garlic and salt to slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Once done cooking, stir (add a little more water if needed), remove chicken, shred into pieces and add back to rice (discard bone).

Stir in sesame oil and lime juice, serve with toppings.

For more slow cooker recipes visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

