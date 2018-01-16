All that's required for this miso baked salmon: 5 ingredients, 1 pan
Not only will cooking this healthy dinner be fairly simple — so will cleaning up afterward.
Have a healthy dinner with just five ingredients and one pan!
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 22 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 6-8oz salmon fillets
2 8oz/226g pkg. snow peas
2 Tbsp white miso paste
2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
1 tsp freshly grated ginger
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F. Fold four large pieces of parchment paper in half to crease them. Open, and lay them flat. On one side of crease, mound 4 oz of snow peas.
Place salmon on top. Repeat with three additional pieces of parchment and remaining salmon and snow peas. In a small bowl, whisk together miso, soy sauce and ginger.
Drizzle 1 tbsp of miso mixture over each salmon. Fold parchment over salmon and scrunch the sides together to create a packet. Place on a rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until salmon is opaque throughout, 18-22 minutes.
