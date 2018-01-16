Life / Food

All that's required for this miso baked salmon: 5 ingredients, 1 pan

Not only will cooking this healthy dinner be fairly simple — so will cleaning up afterward.

Cooking this delicious entrée leaves just a pan to clean up after.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Cooking this delicious entrée leaves just a pan to clean up after.

Have a healthy dinner with just five ingredients and one pan!

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 22 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 6-8oz salmon fillets

2 8oz/226g pkg. snow peas

2 Tbsp white miso paste

2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Fold four large pieces of parchment paper in half to crease them. Open, and lay them flat. On one side of crease, mound 4 oz of snow peas.

Place salmon on top. Repeat with three additional pieces of parchment and remaining salmon and snow peas. In a small bowl, whisk together miso, soy sauce and ginger.

Drizzle 1 tbsp of miso mixture over each salmon. Fold parchment over salmon and scrunch the sides together to create a packet. Place on a rimmed baking sheet.

Bake until salmon is opaque throughout, 18-22 minutes.

For more healthy seafood recipes visit livinglou.com/fish and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...