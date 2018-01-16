Life / Food

It's the perfect winter side dish — cinnamon chili sweet potatoes

You can't go wrong with potatoes as a side. But, these have an extra special kick to them.

These sweet potatoes make for a sweet and spicy side.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

The perfect winter side dish with hints of sweet and savoury flavours from chili powder and cinnamon.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

4 cups diced sweet potatoes (4-6 sweet potatoes, depending on size)

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450. In a large bowl, toss diced sweet potatoes with olive oil. Sprinkle with spices, tossing to coat. Arrange, in one layer, on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, tossing sweet potatoes halfway through.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit LivingLou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

