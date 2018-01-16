It's the perfect winter side dish — cinnamon chili sweet potatoes
You can't go wrong with potatoes as a side. But, these have an extra special kick to them.
The perfect winter side dish with hints of sweet and savoury flavours from chili powder and cinnamon.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
4 cups diced sweet potatoes (4-6 sweet potatoes, depending on size)
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp cinnamon salt to taste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 450. In a large bowl, toss diced sweet potatoes with olive oil. Sprinkle with spices, tossing to coat. Arrange, in one layer, on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, tossing sweet potatoes halfway through.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit LivingLou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
