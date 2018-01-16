Life / Food

Make cake icing out of sweet potatoes to reduce calories and fat

Vegetables are the icing on the cake with this backing hack from Rose Reisman.

FOR ROSE REISMAN'S KITCHEN HACKS JAN.17 Chocolate cake gets a healthy dose of sweet potato-based frosting. Uploaded by: Honey, Kim

The Problem: Baking is the best — but it’s always the frosting that puts your calories and fat
over the edge.


The Hack: Whether you buy the pre-made canned frosting or make it yourself with loads of icing sugar and shortening, you can’t get away from unhealthy calories and fat. Try this outstanding healthier and leaner frosting using chocolate and sweet potatoes. Yes, use
veggies for your icing! Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre and vitamins B and C, as well as contain the antioxidant beta carotene.

To make this frosting, microwave a pierced 1 lb sweet potato until tender for about 8 minutes
on high. Remove skin and puree until smooth in small food processor. Meanwhile, melt 10 to 12 oz of semi-sweet chocolate with 1 tbsp of oil in microwave on low for about 2 to 3 minutes or just until melted. Stir until smooth. Add to sweet potato and puree until smooth.

Makes about 2 ½ cups.

