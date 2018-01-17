Quinoa, sweet potato and kale combine for perfect winter salad
Louisa Clements' recipe for sweet potato, kale and quinoa salad makes for a health-conscious meal.
Sweet potato, kale and quinoa salad with tahini dressing is the perfect healthy winter salad.
Serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 sweet potatoes diced
1 tbsp olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1 cup quinoa, cooked to package directions
3 cups finely chopped kale
For dressing:
3 tbsp tahini
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 clove garlic, minced
2-3 tbsp water
1 tsp maple syrup
Instructions
Preheat oven to 450F.
Toss sweet potatoes with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Dump onto a baking sheet, in a single layer and roast for 10 minutes, toss sweet potatoes, and roast for another 10 minutes.
Remove from oven and set aside.
Toss cooked sweet potatoes with cooked quinoa and kale.
In a small bowl, whisk tahini with lemon juice, garlic, water and maple syrup.
If the dressing seems too thick, add more water, a teaspoon at a time until it has reached the desired consistency.
For more healthy salad recipes visit livinglou.com/salads and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
