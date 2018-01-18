Life / Food

Looking for a new healthy snack? Try whipping up a batch of roasted root vegetables

Full of colour and healthy vitamins, these roasted root vegetables also make a great side dish.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Whip up a batch of roasted root vegetables over the weekend for healthy snacks and meals throughout the week.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 carrots, sliced into 1/2" half moons

2 medium potatoes, chopped into 1" pieces

1 medium sweet potato, chopped into 1" pieces

1 parsnip, chopped into 1" pieces

1 red onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 fresh sage leaves, minced

½ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F.

Toss vegetables and garlic with olive oil. Sprinkle with sage leaves. Season with salt and pepper.

Dump onto roasting pan, and cook for 30 minutes.

For more quick and easy recipes visit livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

