Looking for a new healthy snack? Try whipping up a batch of roasted root vegetables
Full of colour and healthy vitamins, these roasted root vegetables also make a great side dish.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Whip up a batch of roasted root vegetables over the weekend for healthy snacks and meals throughout the week.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 carrots, sliced into 1/2" half moons
2 medium potatoes, chopped into 1" pieces
1 medium sweet potato, chopped into 1" pieces
1 parsnip, chopped into 1" pieces
1 red onion, sliced
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
2 Tbsp olive oil
4 fresh sage leaves, minced
½ tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F.
Toss vegetables and garlic with olive oil. Sprinkle with sage leaves. Season with salt and pepper.
Dump onto roasting pan, and cook for 30 minutes.
For more quick and easy recipes visit livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.