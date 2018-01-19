Saskatoon-area food worker has hepatitis A; officials say risk to public small
SASKATOON — Health authorities are advising the public of a small risk of hepatitis A exposure from a food handler who worked while infectious at a Saskatoon-area restaurant.
Officials have confirmed that the employee of the Apple Crate Cafe at the Glen at Crossmount contracted the disease while travelling.
They say any patron who visited the cafe and ate food between Dec. 28 and 30 or Jan. 13 may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking anyone who dined at the café on any of those dates and who has not already been contacted to call the public health disease control office in Saskatoon.
Hepatitis A is a liver disease that is transmitted through contaminated food and water and can be serious.
It can result in a loss of appetite, mild flu-like symptoms, severe abdominal pain and diarrhea, nausea, tiredness, fever and jaundice.
The Glen at Crossmount is an agricultural tourism destination with more than 3,000 apple trees, a natural pond, landscaped gardens and rolling hills.
