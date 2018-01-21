Life / Food

Zucchini and Japanese eggplant combine for gluten-free lasagna option

This recipe guarantees the tastiness of lasagna, with the added bonus of being healthy, vegetarian and gluten-free.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Try using zucchini and Japanese eggplant to replace the noodles in this healthy and gluten-free recipe for vegetarian zucchini and eggplant lasagna.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

4 medium zucchinis, sliced lengthwise in 1/4" slices

3 Japanese eggplants, sliced lengthwise in 1/4" slices

1/2 tsp salt

2 1/4 cups marinara sauce

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/3 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1 Tbsp thinly sliced fresh basil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F. Toss zucchini and eggplant with olive oil, toss with salt. Arrange on 2 baking sheets, roast in the top and bottom thirds of the oven for 10 minutes switching sheets halfway through. Let cool until safe to handle.

Spread 1/4 cup marinara sauce on the bottom of an 8x8" baking dish. Top with 4 slices of eggplant, followed by 1/4 cup of marinara sauce, dot with ricotta cheese, layer 4 zucchini slices crosswise on top of eggplant, top with 1/4 cup marinara sauce and dot with ricotta cheese. Repeat with remaining layers, finishing with zucchini, 1/4 cup marinara sauce and 1/3 cup grated mozzarella cheese.

Roast in the oven for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes, sprinkle with fresh basil and cut into 6 slices.

For more simple vegetarian dishes, visit livinglou.com/vegetarian and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

