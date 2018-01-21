Zucchini and Japanese eggplant combine for gluten-free lasagna option
This recipe guarantees the tastiness of lasagna, with the added bonus of being healthy, vegetarian and gluten-free.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Try using zucchini and Japanese eggplant to replace the noodles in this healthy and gluten-free recipe for vegetarian zucchini and eggplant lasagna.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
4 medium zucchinis, sliced lengthwise in 1/4" slices
3 Japanese eggplants, sliced lengthwise in 1/4" slices
1/2 tsp salt
2 1/4 cups marinara sauce
1/2 cup ricotta cheese
1/3 cup grated mozzarella cheese
1 Tbsp thinly sliced fresh basil
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F. Toss zucchini and eggplant with olive oil, toss with salt. Arrange on 2 baking sheets, roast in the top and bottom thirds of the oven for 10 minutes switching sheets halfway through. Let cool until safe to handle.
Spread 1/4 cup marinara sauce on the bottom of an 8x8" baking dish. Top with 4 slices of eggplant, followed by 1/4 cup of marinara sauce, dot with ricotta cheese, layer 4 zucchini slices crosswise on top of eggplant, top with 1/4 cup marinara sauce and dot with ricotta cheese. Repeat with remaining layers, finishing with zucchini, 1/4 cup marinara sauce and 1/3 cup grated mozzarella cheese.
Roast in the oven for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Allow to cool for 10 minutes, sprinkle with fresh basil and cut into 6 slices.
For more simple vegetarian dishes, visit livinglou.com/vegetarian and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ex-WestJet flight attendant 'livid' after airline appeals sexual harassment lawsuit ruling
-
-
Halifax police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in human trafficking probe
-
British journalist target of 'vicious misogynistic abuse' after interview with Jordan Peterson
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.