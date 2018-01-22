Life / Food

Jalapenos make this turkey and white bean chili especially delicious

Chili is a mainstay in the winter — so put an extra tasty twist on your next one.

It's comforting and healthy with a kick of pickled jalapenos.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Pickled jalapenos are the secret ingredient in this delicious turkey and white bean chili.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 green pepper, diced

1 lb ground turkey

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 cup pickled jalapenos, chopped

1 can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 28 oz can diced tomatoes

1 cup chicken broth

Directions:

Heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook for 4 minutes. Add garlic and green pepper, cook for another 2-4 minutes. Add ground turkey, crumble and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until fully cooked. Add spices and pickled jalapenos. Cook for another minute.

Add tomatoes and broth, using a wooden spoon to break up the tomatoes if necessary. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook for 10 minutes. Add the kidney beans and cook for another 5 minutes.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit livinglou.com nd follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

