Jalapenos make this turkey and white bean chili especially delicious
Chili is a mainstay in the winter — so put an extra tasty twist on your next one.
Pickled jalapenos are the secret ingredient in this delicious turkey and white bean chili.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 green pepper, diced
1 lb ground turkey
2 tsp cumin
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp chili powder
1/4 cup pickled jalapenos, chopped
1 can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 28 oz can diced tomatoes
1 cup chicken broth
Directions:
Heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook for 4 minutes. Add garlic and green pepper, cook for another 2-4 minutes. Add ground turkey, crumble and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until fully cooked. Add spices and pickled jalapenos. Cook for another minute.
Add tomatoes and broth, using a wooden spoon to break up the tomatoes if necessary. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook for 10 minutes. Add the kidney beans and cook for another 5 minutes.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit livinglou.com nd follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
