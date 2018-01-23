Give your homemade hummus added flavour with curry powder

Life / Food

Louisa Clements

Whip up a little homemade hummus and snack on happiness.

Once you make homemade hummus, you’ll never want to have store-bought again. With a light curried flavour, this is the perfect healthy snack.

Makes 2 cups

Prep: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp tahini

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 15 oz can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp salt

3 Tbsp water

Instructions

In a food processor, puree tahini, lemon juice and garlic.

Add chickpeas, olive oil, spices and salt and puree. It will be slightly chunky, add in water in a steady stream. Continue to purée until desired consistency.

For more health recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

