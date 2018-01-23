Give your homemade hummus added flavour with curry powder
Louisa Clements shows you how to add a tasty kick to a staple snack.
Once you make homemade hummus, you’ll never want to have store-bought again. With a light curried flavour, this is the perfect healthy snack.
Makes 2 cups
Prep: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp tahini
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 15 oz can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp curry powder
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp salt
3 Tbsp water
Instructions
In a food processor, puree tahini, lemon juice and garlic.
Add chickpeas, olive oil, spices and salt and puree. It will be slightly chunky, add in water in a steady stream. Continue to purée until desired consistency.
For more health recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
