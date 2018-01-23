Rose Reisman: Tea offers health benefits and flavour without the sodium of stocks
Make soup and poach foods in brewed tea — from full-bodied black teas to refreshing matchas.
The Problem: Water and stock are staples in cooking, but one lacks flavour and the other often contains excess sodium.
The Hack: Brew up some flavour with tea! From full-bodied black teas to refreshing matchas, tea offers health benefits and flavour without the sodium of stocks.
Start by brewing four cups of water with two tea bags to get the right amount of flavour. Swap the water you are cooking with for the same amount of this brewed tea.
Grains — Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, farro, millet and bulgur can be infused by cooking them with brewed tea instead of water. Try teas like chai, cinnamon, Lapsang souchong black tea, green tea, lemon, ginger and matcha.
Soups — For soups, try a black or green tea for your stock. Green tea works well with vegetables, fish and poultry, giving it a more savoury flavour. Black tea gives a smoky flavour that goes great with beef, mushrooms and heartier foods.
Poaching — Tea also works well when poaching foods, adding aroma and flavour. Green tea works well with fish. Spicy or fruity flavoured teas add a great taste to poached fruits.
