Change it up: Try this tomato garlic swiss chard side dish
Tired of making the same old salad, baked potato or soup as a side? You can mix up your meals with this easy-to-make dish.
Pull together a quick side dish with just four ingredients — or add some cooked pasta and you’ve got yourself a five ingredient dinner.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
5 cups chopped swiss chard leaves
1 Tbsp oil + 1 1/2 Tbsp water
5 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped
1/3 cup crushed tomatoes
Instructions
Heat oil and water over medium heat, add garlic and saute for a minute.
Next, add the swiss chard leaves and cook for 2-3 minutes, the leaves will wilt but have a slight crunch.
Finally, add the crushed tomatoes, stirring to evenly coat swiss chard.
