Change it up: Try this tomato garlic swiss chard side dish

Tired of making the same old salad, baked potato or soup as a side? You can mix up your meals with this easy-to-make dish.

Just add pasta to elevate this colourful side dish into a main meal.

Louisa Clements

Pull together a quick side dish with just four ingredients — or add some cooked pasta and you’ve got yourself a five ingredient dinner.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

5 cups chopped swiss chard leaves

1 Tbsp oil + 1 1/2 Tbsp water

5 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped

1/3 cup crushed tomatoes

Instructions

Heat oil and water over medium heat, add garlic and saute for a minute.

Next, add the swiss chard leaves and cook for 2-3 minutes, the leaves will wilt but have a slight crunch.

Finally, add the crushed tomatoes, stirring to evenly coat swiss chard.

