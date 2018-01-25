Cranberry mango granola will add a taste of summer to your weekend breakfast
Louisa Clements offers up the perfect blend of tropical crunch and smooth creaminess with this breakfast recipe.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Have a taste of summer in the depths of winter with this easy tropical flavoured granola.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
3 cups whole toasted oats (toast in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees)
1 cup sliced almonds
1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1/4 cup chia seeds
1/4 cup flax meal or flax seeds
1/2 cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped
1/4 cup of chopped dried mango
1 tsp cinnamon
1/4 cup apple juice
1/4 cup apple sauce
1/4 cup almond butter
2 Tbsp honey
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine toasted oats, sliced almonds, shredded coconut, chia seeds, flax, dried cranberries, dried mango and cinnamon.
In in small pot, bring apple juice, apple sauce, almond butter, honey, vegetable oil and vanilla extract to a boil.
Remove from heat and mix into the dry ingredients. Press granola out onto a rimmed baking sheet.
Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, then turn down heat to 200 and bake for another two hours.
Remove from oven and crumble. Store in an airtight container.
For more recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.