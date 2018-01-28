Life / Food

Hearty slow cooker white bean soup packs flavourful punch

Toss all the ingredients in the slow cooker, and come back to a delicious meal seven hours later.

This filling, vegetarian soup will be ready for you as soon as you come home from work.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This filling, vegetarian soup will be ready for you as soon as you come home from work.

Toss all the ingredients in the slow cooker and this hearty slow cooker white bean soup will be ready in seven hours. Loaded with flavour from carrots, celery and dried thyme. 

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 7 hours 15 minutes

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

4 cups water

1/2 cup crushed tomatoes

2 cups dried white beans

3 medium carrots, diced

2 stalks of celery, diced

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried thyme

Instructions

Place all ingredients in the slow cooker.

Cook on low for 6-7 hours.

For more slow cooker recipes visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...