Hearty slow cooker white bean soup packs flavourful punch
Toss all the ingredients in the slow cooker, and come back to a delicious meal seven hours later.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 7 hours 15 minutes
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
4 cups water
1/2 cup crushed tomatoes
2 cups dried white beans
3 medium carrots, diced
2 stalks of celery, diced
1 onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 bay leaves
1 Tbsp dried parsley
1 tsp dried thyme
Instructions
Place all ingredients in the slow cooker.
Cook on low for 6-7 hours.
For more slow cooker recipes visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
