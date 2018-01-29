Life / Food

Cauliflower needn't be bland — turn it into a tasty sidedish

Having cauliflower this week? Give it some zing with ingredients you likely already have.

Cauliflower needn't be bland. This recipe turns it into a spicy side.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Spice up your cauliflower this week with just a few simple ingredients you already have in your pantry.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, chopped

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp sriracha

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F.

Toss chopped cauliflower and garlic with sriracha and olive oil. Sprinkle with salt.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

For more simple side recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

