Cauliflower needn't be bland — turn it into a tasty sidedish
Having cauliflower this week? Give it some zing with ingredients you likely already have.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Spice up your cauliflower this week with just a few simple ingredients you already have in your pantry.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 head of cauliflower, chopped
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1 Tbsp sriracha
1 Tbsp olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F.
Toss chopped cauliflower and garlic with sriracha and olive oil. Sprinkle with salt.
Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
For more simple side recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.