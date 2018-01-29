Cauliflower needn't be bland — turn it into a tasty sidedish

Spice up your cauliflower this week with just a few simple ingredients you already have in your pantry.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, chopped

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp sriracha

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F.

Toss chopped cauliflower and garlic with sriracha and olive oil. Sprinkle with salt.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

