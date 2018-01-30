Life / Food

How to make sure your Super Bowl guacamole is on point

Guacamole is such a simple dish that some may argue it doesn’t even need a recipe — but to get it just right, it absolutely does.

This guacamole recipe is all about balancing the salt and acid

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This guacamole recipe is all about balancing the salt and acid

Guacamole is such a simple dish that some may argue it doesn’t even need a recipe, but this recipe is all about balancing the salt and acid for the perfect, simple, no-fuss dip.

Prep: 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 avocados, peeled, pitted and smashed

1/4 cup chopped white or yellow onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp lemon juice

coarse salt to taste

Instructions

In a bowl, combine avocados, onion, garlic and lemon juice. Season with salt to taste and mix to combine. Serve with your favourite chips.

For more Super Bowl appetizer ideas, visit livinglou.com/appetizers and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...