How to make sure your Super Bowl guacamole is on point
Guacamole is such a simple dish that some may argue it doesn’t even need a recipe — but to get it just right, it absolutely does.
Guacamole is such a simple dish that some may argue it doesn’t even need a recipe, but this recipe is all about balancing the salt and acid for the perfect, simple, no-fuss dip.
Prep: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 avocados, peeled, pitted and smashed
1/4 cup chopped white or yellow onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp lemon juice
coarse salt to taste
Instructions
In a bowl, combine avocados, onion, garlic and lemon juice. Season with salt to taste and mix to combine. Serve with your favourite chips.
For more Super Bowl appetizer ideas, visit livinglou.com/appetizers and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
