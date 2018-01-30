Don't hack away at pomegranates— use this hack to remove the seeds easily: Reisman

The Problem: Pomegranates are delicious, nutritious and a giant pain to prep.

The Hack: Do you avoid buying pomegranates because of the hassle of getting to those succulent, sweet seeds? Not to mention, buying them deseeded is ridiculously expensive. There are a few tricks to removing these seeds — which are filled with fibre, vitamins and minerals — without a long and painstaking process.

Score the pomegranate crosswise around the middle and cut just deep enough to pierce the skin but not the seeds, and then pull the two halves apart. Over a bowl, use a wooden spoon to hit the back of the pomegranate to knock the seeds out.

Alternatively, you can submerge each half of the pomegranate in a bowl of cold water. As the water moistens the pit, making the seeds easier to remove, use a wooden spoon to knock out the seeds. Use your hands to scoop out any remaining seeds.