These saucy Buffalo wings will fly off your plate: Ricardo

Want to make something so finger-licking good that your family and friends won’t be able to stop talking about it?

Introducing the best Buffalo wings recipe ever. Trust me, this saucy, spicy party snack is pretty much perfection — and will crown you the host with the most. I like to serve them alongside my easy, creamy blue cheese dip (which includes fresh parsley, lemon juice and a dollop of honey) and watch the wings fly off the plate!

BUFFALO WINGS

Chicken wings:

12 chicken wings

3 tbsp (25 g) cornstarch

1 tsp salt

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp onion powder

Canola oil, for frying

Sauce:

1/2 cup (125 mL) hot sauce

1/4 cup (55 g) butter

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) cider vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oil in a deep fryer to 350 F (180 C). Line a baking sheet with paper towels or top with a wire rack.

On a work surface, section chicken wings by cutting joints to obtain three pieces. Discard wing tips and keep the drumettes and wingettes. Pat dry with paper towels.

In a large bowl, combine cornstarch, salt and spices. Add wings and toss to coat. Fry half of the wings at a time in the hot oil for 15 minutes, or until cooked through and golden brown. Watch out for splattering. Drain on the paper towels and keep warm.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring all the sauce ingredients to a boil, then simmer over low heat for 5 minutes or until sauce has reduced by half. Pour into a large bowl. Add the cooked wings and toss to coat.

Serve immediately with blue cheese dip and celery sticks.

Makes 6 to 8 appetizers.

BLUE CHEESE DIP

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (60 g) crumbled blue cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) mayonnaise

1/4 cup (60 mL) sour cream

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

1 tsp (5 mL) honey

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. The blue cheese dip will keep for two to three days in the refrigerator.