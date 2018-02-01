Cheesy broccoli dip — the ultimate Superbowl party food

Cheesy broccoli dip is the ultimate party and Superbowl food. Loaded with vegetables like broccoli and red pepper, this dip is a healthier alternative.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets, chopped

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup chopped red peppers

1/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Instructions

Heat oven to 375°F.

Combine ingredients, omitting the green onions.

Spoon into 9-inch pie plate.

Bake 20 min. or until heated through. Sprinkle with green onions and serve.

