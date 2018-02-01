Cheesy broccoli dip — the ultimate Superbowl party food
Loaded with vegetables like broccoli and red pepper, this dip is a healthier alternative.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Cheesy broccoli dip is the ultimate party and Superbowl food. Loaded with vegetables like broccoli and red pepper, this dip is a healthier alternative.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1-1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets, chopped
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup chopped red peppers
1/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
1 green onion, thinly sliced
Instructions
Heat oven to 375°F.
Combine ingredients, omitting the green onions.
Spoon into 9-inch pie plate.
Bake 20 min. or until heated through. Sprinkle with green onions and serve.
For more Super Bowl recipe ideas, visit Livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.