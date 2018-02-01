Crispy baked chicken legs are a guaranteed crowd pleaser
This Super Bowl weekend, give your guests a special treat. Forgo the Buffalo wings and try this Louisa Clements recipe instead.
Forget about Buffalo wings, these crispy baked chicken legs are the perfect crowd-pleasing game day food.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
12 chicken legs, excess fat trimmed
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 Tbsp olive oil
For sauce:
2 Tbsp butter
1/4 cup vinegar-based hot sauce (I use Frank's)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 475F.
In a large bowl, toss chicken with garlic powder, salt and olive oil.
Place on a baking sheet and roast for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through.
In a small pot, melt butter with hot sauce.
In a large bowl, toss cooked chicken with Buffalo sauce and serve.
For more easy chicken recipes, visit livinglou.com/chicken and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
