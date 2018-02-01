Crispy baked chicken legs are a guaranteed crowd pleaser

Forget about Buffalo wings, these crispy baked chicken legs are the perfect crowd-pleasing game day food.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

12 chicken legs, excess fat trimmed

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

For sauce:

2 Tbsp butter

1/4 cup vinegar-based hot sauce (I use Frank's)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 475F.

In a large bowl, toss chicken with garlic powder, salt and olive oil.

Place on a baking sheet and roast for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through.

In a small pot, melt butter with hot sauce.

In a large bowl, toss cooked chicken with Buffalo sauce and serve.

