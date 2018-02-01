Food inspection agency expands recall of caviar products over botulism concerns
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Federal authorities have expanded a recall on caviar products that may cause botulism.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall initially issued on Saturday has been updated to include additional information identified during the agency's investigation.
The CFIA says Imperial Caviar & Seafood is recalling several brands of whitefish and salmon roe because they may permit the growth of clostridium botulinum bacteria.
The affected products were sold in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and may have been distributed to other jurisdictions.
The agency says no illnesses have been reported, but people shouldn't consume the affected products.
Symptoms of botulism include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking and changes to the voice.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.