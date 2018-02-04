Life / Food

Mushrooms, rice and baby spinach combine for delicious, creamy risotto

In under an hour, whip up this tasty risotto for dinner this week.

Comfort meets elegance in this spinach and mushroom risotto.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

A delicious recipe for a creamy spinach and mushroom risotto made with cremini mushrooms, arborio rice and baby spinach.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 small onions, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 227-g pkg. sliced cremini mushrooms

2 cups arborio rice

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup white wine

3 cups baby spinach

1/4 cup parmesan

2 Tbsp butter

Instructions

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat, add low-sodium chicken broth.

In a large saute pan, add olive oil and onion. Cook 3-5 minutes, add garlic, cook another minute. Add mushrooms, cook for 5 minutes. Add arborio rice and salt, stir to coat and toast the rice.

Add wine, cook until fully absorbed. Add warm broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until absorbed. Continue with broth for 20-22 minutes, or until rice is cooked and creamy.

Add spinach, parmesan and butter. Serve immediately.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit Livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

