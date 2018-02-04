Mushrooms, rice and baby spinach combine for delicious, creamy risotto

A delicious recipe for a creamy spinach and mushroom risotto made with cremini mushrooms, arborio rice and baby spinach.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 small onions, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 227-g pkg. sliced cremini mushrooms

2 cups arborio rice

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup white wine

3 cups baby spinach

1/4 cup parmesan

2 Tbsp butter

Instructions

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat, add low-sodium chicken broth.

In a large saute pan, add olive oil and onion. Cook 3-5 minutes, add garlic, cook another minute. Add mushrooms, cook for 5 minutes. Add arborio rice and salt, stir to coat and toast the rice.

Add wine, cook until fully absorbed. Add warm broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until absorbed. Continue with broth for 20-22 minutes, or until rice is cooked and creamy.

Add spinach, parmesan and butter. Serve immediately.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit Livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.