Mushrooms, rice and baby spinach combine for delicious, creamy risotto
In under an hour, whip up this tasty risotto for dinner this week.
A delicious recipe for a creamy spinach and mushroom risotto made with cremini mushrooms, arborio rice and baby spinach.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
8 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 small onions, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 227-g pkg. sliced cremini mushrooms
2 cups arborio rice
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup white wine
3 cups baby spinach
1/4 cup parmesan
2 Tbsp butter
Instructions
Heat a large saucepan over medium heat, add low-sodium chicken broth.
In a large saute pan, add olive oil and onion. Cook 3-5 minutes, add garlic, cook another minute. Add mushrooms, cook for 5 minutes. Add arborio rice and salt, stir to coat and toast the rice.
Add wine, cook until fully absorbed. Add warm broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until absorbed. Continue with broth for 20-22 minutes, or until rice is cooked and creamy.
Add spinach, parmesan and butter. Serve immediately.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit Livinglou.com and follow @LivingLou on Instagram.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
