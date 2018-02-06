Ginger soy dressing makes for kale salad full of flavour

Feeling a little blah about salads? Amp up the flavour with a kick of ginger.

Prep: 20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

For salad

• 1 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 bunch kale, chopped

• 6-8 radishes, sliced

• 2 green onions, sliced

• 2 carrots, (make ribbons using your peeler)

• 1/2 cucumber, diced

For dressing:

• 2 Tbsp soy sauce

• 1 Tbsp honey

• 1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

• 1-2 tsp fresh grated ginger*

• 1 clove garlic, crushed

• 2 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

In a large bowl, toss kale with olive oil. Massage for 2-5 minutes or until kale has softened and is a vibrant colour.

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, honey, ginger and garlic.

In a steady stream, add in the olive oil, whisking constantly.

Taste and adjust for seasoning. Serve salad with dressing.

