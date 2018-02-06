Ginger soy dressing makes for kale salad full of flavour
A kick of ginger will help get you excited about salads again.
Feeling a little blah about salads? Amp up the flavour with a kick of ginger.
Prep: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
For salad
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 bunch kale, chopped
• 6-8 radishes, sliced
• 2 green onions, sliced
• 2 carrots, (make ribbons using your peeler)
• 1/2 cucumber, diced
For dressing:
• 2 Tbsp soy sauce
• 1 Tbsp honey
• 1 Tbsp white wine vinegar
• 1-2 tsp fresh grated ginger*
• 1 clove garlic, crushed
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
Instructions
In a large bowl, toss kale with olive oil. Massage for 2-5 minutes or until kale has softened and is a vibrant colour.
In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, honey, ginger and garlic.
In a steady stream, add in the olive oil, whisking constantly.
Taste and adjust for seasoning. Serve salad with dressing.
For more salad recipes, visit livinglou.com/salads and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
