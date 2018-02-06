Switch it up on your next movie night — drop the butter, add the chili lime

Forget about the butter this popcorn is loaded with flavour from smoked paprika, cumin and lime.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp vegetable oil, divided

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1 Tbsp lime zest

1 1/4 tsp chili powder

1 1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp salt

1 Tbsp lime juice

Instructions

Heat 1 Tbsp of oil in a pot over medium heat, place 2 or 3 kernels to pot. Once they pop pour in the remaining kernels and shake the pan to coat. Cover and cook for 6-7 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally until all kernels have popped.

In a small bowl, whisk lime zest with chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika and salt. Pour popped popcorn into a large bowl and cover with the remaining 1 tbsp of oil, and sprinkle with spice mixture and lime juice.

