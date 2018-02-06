Switch it up on your next movie night — drop the butter, add the chili lime
If there is a Netflix and Chill night planned in your near future, give this snack a try.
Forget about the butter this popcorn is loaded with flavour from smoked paprika, cumin and lime.
Ingredients
2 Tbsp vegetable oil, divided
1/2 cup popcorn kernels
1 Tbsp lime zest
1 1/4 tsp chili powder
1 1/4 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp smoked paprika
1/4 tsp salt
1 Tbsp lime juice
Instructions
Heat 1 Tbsp of oil in a pot over medium heat, place 2 or 3 kernels to pot. Once they pop pour in the remaining kernels and shake the pan to coat. Cover and cook for 6-7 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally until all kernels have popped.
In a small bowl, whisk lime zest with chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika and salt. Pour popped popcorn into a large bowl and cover with the remaining 1 tbsp of oil, and sprinkle with spice mixture and lime juice.
