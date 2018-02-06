The hack that will help you make lighter, healthier popcorn: Reisman

The Problem: Popcorn is supposed to be a lighter snack alternative, but movie theatre, packaged and microwave popcorn all come with unsavory additions like excess salt, oil and additives. The calories, fat and sodium outweigh the benefits of these healthy kernels.

The Hack: If you want to make delicious and healthy popcorn at home, here’s a simple trick: Pour 1/3 cup of kernels into a brown paper lunch bag. Fold the top of the bag over a couple of inches. Place seam side down in microwave and microwave for 2-3 minutes on high. Listen closely and when the time between pops slows to about 2 seconds, your popcorn is ready.