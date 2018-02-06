The hack that will help you make lighter, healthier popcorn: Reisman
The calories, fat and sodium that come with your run-of-the-mill packaged popcorn outweigh the benefits of these healthy kernels.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Problem: Popcorn is supposed to be a lighter snack alternative, but movie theatre, packaged and microwave popcorn all come with unsavory additions like excess salt, oil and additives. The calories, fat and sodium outweigh the benefits of these healthy kernels.
The Hack: If you want to make delicious and healthy popcorn at home, here’s a simple trick: Pour 1/3 cup of kernels into a brown paper lunch bag. Fold the top of the bag over a couple of inches. Place seam side down in microwave and microwave for 2-3 minutes on high. Listen closely and when the time between pops slows to about 2 seconds, your popcorn is ready.
Do not wait for all the kernels to pop; your popcorn will burn. It’s normal for there to be unpopped kernels in the bag. Pour the popcorn into a bowl and top with either small amounts of melted butter, oil or seasonings like dried herbs.
Most Popular
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police
-
More complaints currently logged against Halifax councillors than all of 2017
-
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.