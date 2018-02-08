Comfort food at its finest: Kale and sausage baked pasta
Plan for a warm night in with this delicious, filling kale, sausage, penne casserloe.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A simple and comforting dish that brings together the classic pairing of kale and sausages.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
1 lb penne pasta
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 lb hot Italian sausage, casing removed
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups chopped kale
1 cup crushed tomatoes
1 cup shredded mozzarella
2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F and bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, according to package directions. Drain pasta.
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add sausage, crumble to cook, about 5 minutes.
Add in garlic, cook for another minute. Add in chopped kale, and cook for another 2 minutes or until kale is wilted. Remove from heat and stir in crushed tomatoes.
Add kale and sausage sauce to pasta and stir. Dump pasta into a 8x8 casserole dish, Sprinkle with cheeses and bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and melted.
For more delicious and easy pasta recipes visit livinglou.com/pasta and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.