Comfort food at its finest: Kale and sausage baked pasta

A simple and comforting dish that brings together the classic pairing of kale and sausages.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 lb penne pasta

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 lb hot Italian sausage, casing removed

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chopped kale

1 cup crushed tomatoes

1 cup shredded mozzarella

2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F and bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, according to package directions. Drain pasta.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add sausage, crumble to cook, about 5 minutes.

Add in garlic, cook for another minute. Add in chopped kale, and cook for another 2 minutes or until kale is wilted. Remove from heat and stir in crushed tomatoes.

Add kale and sausage sauce to pasta and stir. Dump pasta into a 8x8 casserole dish, Sprinkle with cheeses and bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and melted.

For more delicious and easy pasta recipes visit livinglou.com/pasta and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.