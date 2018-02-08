French Canadian pancakes make for a delicious weekend morning treat
This old family recipe from Louisa Clements is the perfect compromise between crepes and regular pancakes.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
These pancakes are thicker than crepes but thinner than regular pancakes, and is an old family recipe inspired by my great grandmother.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 16 minutes
Makes: 4 large pancakes
Ingredients
2 cups all purpose flour
2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp white granulated sugar
1/2 tsp salt
2 eggs
3 Tbsp melted butter + more for frying
2 cups milk
Directions
In a large bowl, sift dry ingredients together. Beat in remaining wet ingredients. The mixture may be a little lumpy.
Heat butter over medium heat in a large frying pan. Ladle the thin batter into the pan. Cook for one to two minutes or until bubbles appear, flip and repeat until fully cooked.
For more brunch recipes to make this weekend visit livinglou.com/breakfast and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.