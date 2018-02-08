French Canadian pancakes make for a delicious weekend morning treat

These pancakes are thicker than crepes but thinner than regular pancakes, and is an old family recipe inspired by my great grandmother.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 16 minutes

Makes: 4 large pancakes

Ingredients

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp white granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 eggs

3 Tbsp melted butter + more for frying

2 cups milk

Directions

In a large bowl, sift dry ingredients together. Beat in remaining wet ingredients. The mixture may be a little lumpy.

Heat butter over medium heat in a large frying pan. Ladle the thin batter into the pan. Cook for one to two minutes or until bubbles appear, flip and repeat until fully cooked.

