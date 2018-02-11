Make meatless Monday extra tasty with this vegetarian curry
Chickpeas, cauliflower and sweet potatoes combine in this spicy curry dish.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
This curry is packed with chickpeas, cauliflower, carrots, sweet potatoes and green beans.
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger
2 Tbsp curry powder
1 Tbsp ground coriander
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp pepper
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1/2 cup crushed tomatoes
1 1/2 cups vegetable stock
1 cup coconut milk
1/2 head cauliflower, chopped
2 carrots, sliced
2 cups finely diced sweet potato (1 medium)
1 cup chopped green beans
1 15oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
Instructions
In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Cook onions for 3-4 minutes or until softened.
Add garlic and ginger, cook for another minute. Add spices, cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in crushed tomatoes, stirring to create a paste with the spices and onion mixture.
Add vegetable broth and coconut milk. Carefully add all the vegetables. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and serve over rice.
For more vegetarian recipes, visit livinglou.com/vegetarian and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.