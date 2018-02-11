Life / Food

Make meatless Monday extra tasty with this vegetarian curry

Chickpeas, cauliflower and sweet potatoes combine in this spicy curry dish.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This curry is packed with chickpeas, cauliflower, carrots, sweet potatoes and green beans.

Prep: 25 minutes  

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger

2 Tbsp curry powder

1 Tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 cup crushed tomatoes

1 1/2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 head cauliflower, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

2 cups finely diced sweet potato (1 medium)

1 cup chopped green beans

1 15oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Instructions

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Cook onions for 3-4 minutes or until softened.

Add garlic and ginger, cook for another minute. Add spices, cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in crushed tomatoes, stirring to create a paste with the spices and onion mixture.

Add vegetable broth and coconut milk. Carefully add all the vegetables. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and serve over rice.

For more vegetarian recipes, visit livinglou.com/vegetarian and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

