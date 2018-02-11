Two arrested following alleged food truck robbery attempt in Vancouver
VANCOUVER — A late-night attempt to break into a food truck in Vancouver has landed two suspects in police custody.
Vancouver police were called around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of someone using a grinding tool to try and break into the mobile eatery.
Const. Jason Doucette says a man driving a minivan picked up the would-be thief and drove off as officers readied to make an arrest.
He says police boxed in the van to prevent it from fleeing, but the driver rammed both police vehicles, leading to all three ending up in the front yard of a home.
The suspects allegedly ran from the van, and were arrested nearby following a foot chase with the help of a police dog team.
Doucette says two men in their 40s are now being investigated for a number of offences, including theft and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He says an officer and one of the suspects were treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
