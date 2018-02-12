Surprise your sweetheart with homemade Valentine’s Day truffles
This Valentine’s Day, give the gift that keeps on giving— super-simple chocolatey truffles.
Give the gift of chocolate this Valentine’s Day with homemade truffles.
Prep: 30 minutes
Chill time: 3 hours
Makes: 32 truffles
Ingredients
3 oz bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped
5 oz bittersweet chocolatte, roughly chopped
6 tbsp unsalted butter
1/2 cup 35% whipping cream
1/3 cup honey
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
Icing sugar, coconut or cocoa powder for rolling
Instructions
Place chocolate in a heat-proof bowl.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, over medium-high heat, heat cream with butter until butter begins to bubble and melt. Pour over chocolate and mix until smooth.
Whisk in honey and vanilla. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about 2-3 hours.
Using a tablespoon or a mini ice cream scoop, scoop out the mixture and roll in the palm of your hand into 1-inch balls.
Roll the truffles in coconut, icing sugar or cocoa powder. Repeat with remaining chocolate.
For more chocolate dessert recipes, visit livinglou.com/desserts
