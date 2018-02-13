Ensure your chocolate-dipped strawberriers are worthy of your valentine: Roseman
The Problem: There’s nothing more decadent than serving luscious chocolate-dipped strawberries for Valentine’s Day, but your attempt has ended in lumpy or burnt chocolate. Hardly romantic!
The Hack: Get smooth, melted chocolate every time by following these simple steps:
For every 1.5 oz (1/4 cup) of semi-sweet chocolate chips, add 2 tsp of vegetable oil to a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium high for 1 minute. Stir until smooth. If still not smooth, add increments of 15 seconds, stirring after each heating.
Never allow any water to come in contact with the chocolate or it will seize and become lumpy. Take dry strawberries and dip halfway into chocolate and let set on parchment or waxed paper and refrigerate until firm.
