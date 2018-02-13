Life / Food

Ensure your chocolate-dipped strawberriers are worthy of your valentine: Roseman

Give your sweetheart the gift of smooth, melted chocolate with this kitchen hack.

Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a Valentine's Day staple.

The Problem: There’s nothing more decadent than serving luscious chocolate-dipped strawberries for Valentine’s Day, but your attempt has ended in lumpy or burnt chocolate. Hardly romantic!

The Hack: Get smooth, melted chocolate every time by following these simple steps:

For every 1.5 oz (1/4 cup) of semi-sweet chocolate chips, add 2 tsp of vegetable oil to a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium high for 1 minute.  Stir until smooth. If still not smooth, add increments of 15 seconds, stirring after each heating.

Never allow any water to come in contact with the chocolate or it will seize and become lumpy. Take dry strawberries and dip halfway into chocolate and let set on parchment or waxed paper and refrigerate until firm.

