Let your slow cooker do the work with this quinoa chicken chili

Throw these healthy ingredients into the slow cooker, and enjoy a hearty meal at the end of a long day.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

A healthy slow cooker quinoa chicken chili made with shredded chicken, quinoa, sweet potatoes and black beans.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 8 hours

Serves: 6-8 servings

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil, divided

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 tsp salt, divided

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic

1 medium sweet potato, diced

1 red pepper, chopped

4 tsp chili powder

1 Tbsp steak spice

2 tsp cumin

1 28oz / 796mL can diced tomatoes

1 19oz / 540mL can black beans, drained and rinsed

3/4 cup quinoa

3 cups water

Instructions

Heat a medium pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil, season chicken breasts with 1/4 tsp of salt. Sear for 3-4 minutes per side. Remove and place in slow cooker insert.

Add remaining tbsp of olive oil. Add onion and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add garlic and cook another minute. Add sweet potato and red pepper. Cook another 3-5 minutes. Add spices and cook 30 seconds.

Add diced tomatoes and scrape all brown bits from the bottom. Pour into slow cooker. Stir in black beans, quinoa and water.

Cook on low for 7-8 hours. When cooking is done, remove chicken and shred, add back in. Serve with desired toppings.

For more slow cooker recipes, visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

