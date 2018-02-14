Skip the canned version — opt for homemade split pea and ham soup instead
This French-Canadian inspired soup comes from an old family recipe, writes Louisa Clements.
An old family recipe for a French-Canadian inspired split pea and ham soup.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, sliced
1/2 stalk celery, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups dried yellow split peas, rinsed
1/2 cup dried green split peas, rinsed
1/4 cup dried lentils, rinsed
1/2 tsp salt
9 cups broth (chicken or vegetable would work)
1 bay leaf
1 cup diced smoked ham
1/2 cup water, optional
Instructions
In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Saute onions, carrots celery and garlic for 5 minutes or until softened.
Add split peas, lentils, broth, bay leaf and salt to pot.
Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.
Purée the soup in a blender or using an immersion blender, add water if it is too thick. Stir in smoked ham.
For more cozy winter recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
