Skip the canned version — opt for homemade split pea and ham soup instead

This French-Canadian inspired soup comes from an old family recipe, writes Louisa Clements.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 50 minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 medium carrots, sliced

1/2 stalk celery, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups dried yellow split peas, rinsed

1/2 cup dried green split peas, rinsed

1/4 cup dried lentils, rinsed

1/2 tsp salt

9 cups broth (chicken or vegetable would work)

1 bay leaf

1 cup diced smoked ham

1/2 cup water, optional

Instructions

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Saute onions, carrots celery and garlic for 5 minutes or until softened.

Add split peas, lentils, broth, bay leaf and salt to pot.

Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.

Purée the soup in a blender or using an immersion blender, add water if it is too thick. Stir in smoked ham.

