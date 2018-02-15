Life / Food

Slow cooker pulled pork can give you meal options all week

Try this recipe out over the weekend and make succulent pulled pork to use in a variety of recipes.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Let your slow cooker do the work this weekend and enjoy pulled pork all week!

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 hours, 53 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients

2.5kg / 5.5lbs bone-in pork shoulder, excess fat trimmed

1 tsp salt

2 tsp canola oil

2 carrots, grated

1 onion, finely diced

2 jalapenos, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups crushed tomatoes

1 cup pineapple juice

2 Tbsp worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Pat meat dry and season all over with salt.

Heat a large frying pan over medium heat, add oil. Brown pork on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to slow cooker insert.

Add carrots, onion, jalapeños and garlic to the pan. Cook stirring often until softened, about 3-5 minutes. Stir in spices and cook another minute. Scrape mixture into slow cooker.

Add chicken broth, crushed tomatoes, pineapple juice and worcestershire sauce. Cook on low for 10 hours. Remove pork to a large bowl.

Strain sauce into a large frying pan, reserve vegetables and add to pork. Skim off any fat from sauce. Boil liquid, stirring often, until reduced to a syrupy consistency, about 30-35 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Using 2 forks, discard bone and shred meat. Combine with sauce. Serve over rice or on buns.

For more slow cooker recipes, visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

