Worth the time it takes to cook — Borscht the whole family can enjoy
With beef, beets and a medley of complementary vegetables, this Borscht is anything but bland.
This recipe for Borscht isn’t quick, but it’s inspired by an old family recipe that comes from my dad’s side.
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 2 hours 10 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs stewing beef
1 tsp salt, divided
4 Tbsp olive oil, divided
10 cups water
2 yellow onions, chopped
6 cups peeled and diced beets
1 cup sliced green beans
1 cup peeled and diced potatoes
1 cup diced carrots
1/2 stalk celery, chopped
3 cups crushed tomatoes
1 1/2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 Tbsp sugar
2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
Directions
Season beef with ½ tsp salt. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. Brown beef for 5 minutes per side.
Transfer beef to a large pot and add water. Bring to a boil and simmer partly covered for 1 1/2 hours or until meat is tender.
Strain the meat, reserving the cooking liquid, and cut the meat into small pieces, discard any fat. Add the meat and liquid back to the pot.
In the frying pan used earlier, heat remaining olive oil over medium heat, sauté the onions for 5 minutes until softened. Add the beets, green beans, potatoes, carrots, celery and remaining salt. Sauté for another 3 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, dill and sugar. Add the vegetable mixture to the beef and water and simmer uncovered for 45 minutes.
Stir in the vinegar, and simmer for another 5 minutes. Season with pepper and serve with sour cream.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
