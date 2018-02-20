Life / Food

Rose Reisman: These unique (and seemingly odd) food combinations actually work

If you're stuck making the same old dishes over and over, discover these combos ... if you're daring enough, that is.

You've had peanut sauces on meat stir-fries, so why not peanut butter on your hamburger?

istock

You've had peanut sauces on meat stir-fries, so why not peanut butter on your hamburger?

The Problem: You’re bored of the same old snacks and meals — how do you get out of your cooking rut?

The Hack: Get adventurous with flavours and unique food combinations. These seemingly odd pairings work well together. Are you brave enough to try them?

• Hamburgers and peanut butter: You’ve had peanut sauces on meat stir-fries, so skip the ketchup and mustard for a smear of peanut butter on your burger!

• Sliced strawberries added to a Caprese salad: Strawberries pair so well with an aged balsamic vinegar, buffalo mozzarella cheese and ripe tomatoes.   

• Quinoa and yogurt: Swap sugary granola, which is also high in fat and calories, for cooked whole grain quinoa in your morning yogurt. It’ll give you a crunch with a ton of fibre, iron and protein and none of the sugar or fat.

• Avocado and chocolate: As a healthy fat, avocado can replace some of the oil, butter, shortening or cream in puddings, mousses and brownies.

• Pure olive oil and ice cream: Olive oil gelato is popular in Italy. Elevate your plain vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt with a drizzle of EVOO!

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors'_Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...