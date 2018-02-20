Rose Reisman: These unique (and seemingly odd) food combinations actually work
If you're stuck making the same old dishes over and over, discover these combos ... if you're daring enough, that is.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Problem: You’re bored of the same old snacks and meals — how do you get out of your cooking rut?
The Hack: Get adventurous with flavours and unique food combinations. These seemingly odd pairings work well together. Are you brave enough to try them?
• Hamburgers and peanut butter: You’ve had peanut sauces on meat stir-fries, so skip the ketchup and mustard for a smear of peanut butter on your burger!
• Sliced strawberries added to a Caprese salad: Strawberries pair so well with an aged balsamic vinegar, buffalo mozzarella cheese and ripe tomatoes.
• Quinoa and yogurt: Swap sugary granola, which is also high in fat and calories, for cooked whole grain quinoa in your morning yogurt. It’ll give you a crunch with a ton of fibre, iron and protein and none of the sugar or fat.
• Avocado and chocolate: As a healthy fat, avocado can replace some of the oil, butter, shortening or cream in puddings, mousses and brownies.
• Pure olive oil and ice cream: Olive oil gelato is popular in Italy. Elevate your plain vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt with a drizzle of EVOO!
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Judge rules shouting 'vulgar' slur FHRITP against reporter not a crime
-
CBC to edit out French skater's exposed breast in Olympic replays
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.