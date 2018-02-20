Steamed mussels are a perfect choice for a weeknight meal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Mussels are the perfect choice for a weeknight meal. They're a terrific source of low-fat protein, they're inexpensive, they cook up quickly, and as they cook, they automatically generate tasty juices to whichever sauce you're making. Also, farmed mussels are pretty easy to clean. You just toss them briefly in several changes of fresh water and pull off any strings (also known as "beards") hanging from the hinge of the shell. Finally, bonus, if you buy farmed mussels — the most common variety available at stores today — you'll have chosen a sustainable seafood. Here I've dressed the mussels in green for St. Patrick's Day with a garnish of chopped scallions and cilantro.
Coloring aside, the
So how about trying this six-ingredient recipe the next time you want to mix it up a bit on a weeknight? You'll have a delicious dinner on the table in just 30 minutes. And don't forget to put some bread on the side. It's just the thing to sop up all those juices.
Steamed Mussels in Spicy Coconut Broth
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
1/4 cup Thai green curry paste
One 13.5-ounce can light coconut milk
3 pounds farmed mussels, scrubbed
1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice or to taste
1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions
1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
In a large saucepan or stockpot whisk together the curry paste and coconut milk. Add the mussels, cover tightly and bring the liquid to a boil over high heat. Stir often. After a few minutes, the mussels should start to open. Remove them as they open and transfer them to a large bowl. If any mussels do not open, discard them. Add the lime juice to the saucepan and return all of the opened mussels to the saucepan and cook for a minute or two, stirring, to reheat them.
To serve, transfer the mussels to each of four soup plates. Pour one-fourth of the cooking liquid over each portion and sprinkle one-fourth of the scallions and cilantro over each one.
____
Nutritional information per serving: 355 calories; 102 calories from fat; 11 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 95 mg cholesterol; 1,607 mg sodium; 20 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 41 g protein.
___
EDITOR'S NOTE: Sara Moulton is host of public television's "Sara's Weeknight Meals." She was executive chef at Gourmet magazine for nearly 25 years and spent a decade hosting several Food Network shows including "Cooking Live." Her latest cookbook is "HomeCooking 101."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Behind the buzzword: Tristan Cleveland on what a supercluster could mean for Halifax
-
Another strike? Nova Scotia teachers to vote on job action Tuesday
-
Quite the welcome wagon: Halifax police, paramedics help deliver baby girl
-
Say what? Language researcher in Halifax looking for experiment participants
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.