Enormous six-pound donair eluding extreme eaters in Nova Scotia community
It's six pounds of roasted meat, tomatoes and sweet garlic sauce atop a pizza-sized pita — and so far no one has conquered eating the enormous donair.
Alexandra's Pizza in Sydney, N.S., has been challenging people to devour its massive version of the East Coast delicacy, but after 17 attempts in the last five months, they've yet to crown a champion.
Up for grabs is a year of free pizza or donairs, $500 to a local charity, and a photo on the pizza shop's wall of fame.
Restaurant owner Justin Ayre says the contest has attracted attention from across the country, and videos documenting attempts have been viewed thousands of times on the shop's Facebook page.
He says a contestant from Whitney Pier, N.S., did come close to finishing the dish within the allotted hour, while one of the challenge's first ever contestants is gearing up for a shot at redemption.
Ayre says attempting to eat the six-pound donair — about the same weight as a brick — costs $59 plus tax, and must be pre-paid.
