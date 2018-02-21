Life / Food

Mini pesto potato spinach frittatas are the perfect way to start your day

On the go? These high-energy pesto potato spinach frittatas are the perfect breakfast to keep you feeling full all morning.

A savoury way to start your day.

Louisa Clements

Prep: 10 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 24 minutes

Makes 24-26 mini frittatas

Ingredients

1 medium potato, diced

2 Tbsp olive oil + more for greasing pan

1 cup packed spinach, chopped

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

6 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 1/2 Tbsp prepared pesto

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375F. Grease a mini muffin pan with a little olive oil. In a pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add diced potatoes and cook for 10 minutes. Stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, whisk together spinach, cheese, eggs, milk and pesto.

Add cooked potatoes to egg mixture. Scoop into a greased mini muffin pan.

Bake for 20-24 minutes or until tops are slightly browned and eggs cooked through.

For more simple breakfast recipes, visit livinglou.com/breakfast

