Mini pesto potato spinach frittatas are the perfect way to start your day
On the go? These high-energy pesto potato spinach frittatas are the perfect breakfast to keep you feeling full all morning.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 24 minutes
Makes 24-26 mini frittatas
Ingredients
1 medium potato, diced
2 Tbsp olive oil + more for greasing pan
1 cup packed spinach, chopped
1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
6 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 1/2 Tbsp prepared pesto
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Grease a mini muffin pan with a little olive oil. In a pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add diced potatoes and cook for 10 minutes. Stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, whisk together spinach, cheese, eggs, milk and pesto.
Add cooked potatoes to egg mixture. Scoop into a greased mini muffin pan.
Bake for 20-24 minutes or until tops are slightly browned and eggs cooked through.
For more simple breakfast recipes, visit livinglou.com/breakfast
