Take comfort food to another level — add dark beer to classic beef chili

It's a simple way to elevate a mainstay meal.

What pairs well with beef chili? In this recipe, beer does the trick beautifully.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Adding dark beer to a classic beef chili recipe is a simple way to elevate this comforting favourite.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 onions, diced

454g / 1 lb lean ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp Montreal steak spice

1 Tbsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1/2 tsp salt

796-mL / 28-oz can crushed tomatoes

796-mL / 28-oz can diced tomatoes

1 cup stout beer

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium sweet potato, cut into 1/2" cubes

540-mL / 19-oz can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

341-mL / 12-oz can corn kernels, drained

Optional toppings:

1 avocado, diced

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp chopped cilantro

Instructions

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook for 2-3 minutes or until slightly translucent. Add ground beef, cook and crumble until almost fully cooked, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, steak spice, cumin, coriander and salt. Cook until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes and beer.

Bring to a simmer, add bell pepper and sweet potatoes. Cook, covered for 15 minutes.

Add beans and corn, cover and simmer for another 5 minutes.

For more cozy winter recipes, visit livinglou.com

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

