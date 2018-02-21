Take comfort food to another level — add dark beer to classic beef chili
It's a simple way to elevate a mainstay meal.
Adding dark beer to a classic beef chili recipe is a simple way to elevate this comforting favourite.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 onions, diced
454g / 1 lb lean ground beef
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeno, minced
1 Tbsp chili powder
1 Tbsp Montreal steak spice
1 Tbsp cumin
1 tsp coriander
1/2 tsp salt
796-mL / 28-oz can crushed tomatoes
796-mL / 28-oz can diced tomatoes
1 cup stout beer
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 medium sweet potato, cut into 1/2" cubes
540-mL / 19-oz can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
341-mL / 12-oz can corn kernels, drained
Optional toppings:
1 avocado, diced
1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
Instructions
In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook for 2-3 minutes or until slightly translucent. Add ground beef, cook and crumble until almost fully cooked, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, steak spice, cumin, coriander and salt. Cook until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes and beer.
Bring to a simmer, add bell pepper and sweet potatoes. Cook, covered for 15 minutes.
Add beans and corn, cover and simmer for another 5 minutes.
For more cozy winter recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
