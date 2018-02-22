Cinnamon, turmeric and ginger combine in a flavourful chicken soup for the soul
Louisa Clements has a way to spice up this wintertime staple.
Inspired by the spices of North African cuisine, this chicken soup is flavoured with cinnamon, turmeric and ginger.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 55 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 small onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 tsp ground cumin
1 1/2 tsp ground coriander
3/4 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
2 medium carrots, diced
2 ribs celery, diced
7 cups water
1/2 cup crushed tomatoes
1 19oz can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
chopped cilantro, for serving
Instructions
In a large soup pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, remove from pot and set aside.
Add the onion to the pot, stirring occasionally until soft and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic and spices, stirring until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.
Stir in carrots and celery. Add water and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Add chicken, reduce heat and simmer, partially covered for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.
Remove chicken from soup and shred with two forks. Return to pot. Add chickpeas and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with chopped cilantro.
For more easy chicken recipes for dinner tonight visit livinglou.com/chicken and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
