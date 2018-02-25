Life / Food

Caramelized onions and apple help you step your grilled cheese game up

Because the gooey goodness of a grilled cheese doesn't just have to be for the kids.

This sandwich is a satisfying symphony of sweet and savoury.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This sandwich is a satisfying symphony of sweet and savoury.

A gooey grilled cheese sandwich made with caramelized onions, green apple and horseradish.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Serves: 2

For caramelized onions:

1 Tbsp butter

2 tsp olive oil

2 yellow onions, thinly sliced (1/8” slices)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup light red wine

For sandwich:

4 1/2” thick slices of egg bread

2 Tbsp softened butter, divided

2 tsp prepared horseradish, divided

140g/6 oz grated or thinly sliced melting cheese (gruyere, cheddar), divided

2 rounded Tbsp of caramelized onions, divided

1/2 Granny smith apple, thinly sliced, divided

Instructions

For caramelized onions:

Heat oil and butter over medium heat in a large pan. Add onions and salt, cook, stirring occasionally for 20-25 minutes or until onions are a deep brown. Add red wine, in splashes (in about 3 additions), to onions. Stirring and allowing all liquid to absorb before adding more. Remove from heat and set aside.

To assemble one sandwich:

Heat a grill pan or regular non stick pan over medium heat. Butter all sides of bread. Spread one slice with 1 tsp of horseradish. Sprinkle with a quarter of the cheese, add one rounded tbsp of caramelized onions. Add half the apple slices, top with another ¼ of the cheese and slice of bread.

Cook for about 5 minutes, turning the heat down to avoid burning. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side another 3-5 minutes.

Repeat with remaining ingredients for second sandwich.

For more simple lunch recipes, visit livinglou.com/lunch and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...