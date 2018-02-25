Caramelized onions and apple help you step your grilled cheese game up
Because the gooey goodness of a grilled cheese doesn't just have to be for the kids.
A gooey grilled cheese sandwich made with caramelized onions, green apple and horseradish.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Serves: 2
For caramelized onions:
1 Tbsp butter
2 tsp olive oil
2 yellow onions, thinly sliced (1/8” slices)
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 cup light red wine
For sandwich:
4 1/2” thick slices of egg bread
2 Tbsp softened butter, divided
2 tsp prepared horseradish, divided
140g/6 oz grated or thinly sliced melting cheese (gruyere, cheddar), divided
2 rounded Tbsp of caramelized onions, divided
1/2 Granny smith apple, thinly sliced, divided
Instructions
For caramelized onions:
Heat oil and butter over medium heat in a large pan. Add onions and salt, cook, stirring occasionally for 20-25 minutes or until onions are a deep brown. Add red wine, in splashes (in about 3 additions), to onions. Stirring and allowing all liquid to absorb before adding more. Remove from heat and set aside.
To assemble one sandwich:
Heat a grill pan or regular non stick pan over medium heat. Butter all sides of bread. Spread one slice with 1 tsp of horseradish. Sprinkle with a quarter of the cheese, add one rounded tbsp of caramelized onions. Add half the apple slices, top with another ¼ of the cheese and slice of bread.
Cook for about 5 minutes, turning the heat down to avoid burning. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side another 3-5 minutes.
Repeat with remaining ingredients for second sandwich.
For more simple lunch recipes, visit livinglou.com/lunch and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
