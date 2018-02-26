Shredded Sweet Potatoes for Passover or Easter side dish
With spring just down the road, you've likely already figured out the main dish for the feast accompanying whichever of the two big seasonal holidays — Easter or Passover — you celebrate. Leg of lamb and glazed ham are Easter
The easy part of this recipe is that it takes just 5 minutes to cook on top of the stove. And because the oven is going to be hogged for hours by the main dish you're roasting, on top of the stove is exactly where you want it to cook. But sweet potatoes are dense, you say. How can they become tender in 5 minutes? Well, it's a snap when you shred them before putting them in the skillet.
Like many of us with a food processor, you might have long ago stashed the box it came in — the one containing all the slicing and dicing blades — on the top shelf of a closet. Now's the time to pull it down, dust it off and pull out the grating disk. Then simply peel the sweet potatoes, cut them into chunks that fit into the processor's feed tube and grate away. You'll be done in about 5 minutes.
The pistachios contribute crunch — and some complementary
Shredded Sweet Potatoes with Dates and Pistachios
Start to finish: 30 minutes (20 active)
Servings: 6
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely shredded, preferably using the grating disk of a food processor
Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/3 cup toasted chopped pistachios
1/3 cup chopped dried dates
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons shredded fresh mint
In a large skillet cook the onion in the oil over medium heat, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes and a hefty pinch of salt, increase the heat to medium-high, cover, and cook, stirring, occasionally, until the potato is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the paprika, pistachios, dates, lemon juice and mint; add salt to taste.
____
Nutritional information per serving: 254 calories; 82 calories from fat; 9 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 167 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 4 g protein.
___
EDITOR'S NOTE: Sara Moulton is host of public television's "Sara's Weeknight Meals." She was executive chef at Gourmet magazine for nearly 25 years and spent a decade hosting several Food Network shows including "Cooking Live." Her latest cookbook is "HomeCooking 101."
