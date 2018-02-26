Want a side dish with a kick? Try couscous and chickpea salad
Flavoured by aromatic spices like cumin and cinnamon, this couscous and chickpea salad is anything but boring.
This couscous and chickpea salad is flavoured by aromatic spices like cumin and cinnamon.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 cup water
1 cup couscous
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 tsp white wine vinegar
1/2 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
1 carrot, grated
1 red pepper, finely diced
2 green onions, sliced
1 19oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
Instructions
In a small pot, bring water to a boil
Add couscous. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
In a small bowl, whisk olive oil with vinegar, cumin, cinnamon and salt.
In medium bowl, stir couscous with carrot, red pepper, green onions and chickpeas. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.
For more easy side dish recipes, visit livinglou.com/sides
