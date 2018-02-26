Life / Food

Want a side dish with a kick? Try couscous and chickpea salad

Flavoured by aromatic spices like cumin and cinnamon, this couscous and chickpea salad is anything but boring.

Louisa Clements

A refreshingly light side salad.

This couscous and chickpea salad is flavoured by aromatic spices like cumin and cinnamon.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup couscous

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp white wine vinegar

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1 carrot, grated

1 red pepper, finely diced

2 green onions, sliced

1 19oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Instructions

In a small pot, bring water to a boil

Add couscous. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

In a small bowl, whisk olive oil with vinegar, cumin, cinnamon and salt.

In medium bowl, stir couscous with carrot, red pepper, green onions and chickpeas. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.

For more easy side dish recipes, visit livinglou.com/sides

