Impress your loved ones with balsamic and sage glazed pork chops

Roast these pork chops in the oven to perfection.

A healthy and fast dinner.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Make a simple but impressive dinner with this recipe for balsamic and sage glazed pork chops that are roasted in the oven to perfection.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 bone-in pork chops

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

4 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

4 tsp maple syrup

2 tsp dried sage

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375F, grease a roasting pan with 2 Tbsp olive oil and place pork chops in pan.

In a small bowl, whisk garlic, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, dried sage and salt.

Brush mixture over pork chops. Pour remaining mixture into roasting pan.

Roast for 35-40 minutes or until pork is fully cooked and has reached 160F.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

