Impress your loved ones with balsamic and sage glazed pork chops
Roast these pork chops in the oven to perfection.
Make a simple but impressive dinner with this recipe for balsamic and sage glazed pork chops that are roasted in the oven to perfection.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients:
6 bone-in pork chops
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
4 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
4 tsp maple syrup
2 tsp dried sage
1/2 tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F, grease a roasting pan with 2 Tbsp olive oil and place pork chops in pan.
In a small bowl, whisk garlic, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, dried sage and salt.
Brush mixture over pork chops. Pour remaining mixture into roasting pan.
Roast for 35-40 minutes or until pork is fully cooked and has reached 160F.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
