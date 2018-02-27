Rose Reisman: Don't fry your bacon — bake it
Save yourself time, mess and calories by cooking your bacon in the oven.
The Problem: Breakfast, brunch and sandwiches are always made better with the addition of crispy bacon. The most common way to cook bacon is frying it in a skillet, but this is a messy, greasy and time-consuming method with high calories and fat, as the bacon cooks in its own fat.
The Hack: Save yourself time, mess and calories by cooking your bacon in the oven. One slice cooked in a skillet has 42 calories, versus 25 calories when baked. Here’s how to bake your bacon:
For 12 slices
Serves 4-6
1. Preheat the oven to 450F.
2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place your bacon strips on top, ensuring the strips don’t touch.
3. Cook on the middle rack for 5-6 minutes. Rotate the baking sheet, and cook until the bacon looks browned and crisp, another 5-6 minutes for thinner strips, and 8-10 minutes for thicker slices.
4. Remove from the baking sheet from the oven, and using tongs, place the bacon on a plate lined with paper towel, letting fat drain from the bacon.
