Life / Food

Rose Reisman: Don't fry your bacon — bake it

Save yourself time, mess and calories by cooking your bacon in the oven.

One slice of bacon cooked in a skillet has 42 calories, versus 25 calories when baked.

iStock

One slice of bacon cooked in a skillet has 42 calories, versus 25 calories when baked.

The Problem: Breakfast, brunch and sandwiches are always made better with the addition of crispy bacon. The most common way to cook bacon is frying it in a skillet, but this is a messy, greasy and time-consuming method with high calories and fat, as the bacon cooks in its own fat.

The Hack: Save yourself time, mess and calories by cooking your bacon in the oven. One slice cooked in a skillet has 42 calories, versus 25 calories when baked. Here’s how to bake your bacon:

For 12 slices

Serves 4-6

1. Preheat the oven to 450F.

2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place your bacon strips on top, ensuring the strips don’t touch.

3. Cook on the middle rack for 5-6 minutes. Rotate the baking sheet, and cook until the bacon looks browned and crisp, another 5-6 minutes for thinner strips, and 8-10 minutes for thicker slices.

4. Remove from the baking sheet from the oven, and using tongs, place the bacon on a plate lined with paper towel, letting fat drain from the bacon. 

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors'_Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...