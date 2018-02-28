Make an extra special vegetable and white bean soup by adding a hint of pesto
Winter's not over yet — so if you need to warm up one evening soon, this six-vegetable soup will do the trick.
This vegetable and white bean soup gets elevated by stirring in pesto just before serving.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 leek, thinly sliced
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 potato, peeled and cut in a small dice
1 carrot, small dice
1 cup chopped green beans
1 cup broccoli florets
4 cups vegetable broth
2 cups water
1 19oz can white navy beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups packed chopped kale
1/4 to 1/2 cup pesto for serving
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Heat olive oil over medium heat, saute leek and garlic for 2 minutes.
Add potato and carrot, saute for another 2-3 minutes. Stirring occasionally.
Add broth and water, bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low and simmer for 10-12 minutes. Add green beans and broccoli florets, cook another 3-5 minutes or until all vegetables are tender.
Stir in white beans, kale. Stirring until kale is wilted, about a minute.
Serve with roughly 1 tsp of pesto in each bowl, ladle soup over pesto and stir. Serve immediately.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
