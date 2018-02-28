Life / Food

Make an extra special vegetable and white bean soup by adding a hint of pesto

Winter's not over yet — so if you need to warm up one evening soon, this six-vegetable soup will do the trick.

Enjoy a colourful burst of healthy vegetables in every serving.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This vegetable and white bean soup gets elevated by stirring in pesto just before serving.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 leek, thinly sliced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 potato, peeled and cut in a small dice

1 carrot, small dice

1 cup chopped green beans

1 cup broccoli florets

4 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 19oz can white navy beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups packed chopped kale

1/4 to 1/2 cup pesto for serving

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat olive oil over medium heat, saute leek and garlic for 2 minutes.

Add potato and carrot, saute for another 2-3 minutes. Stirring occasionally.

Add broth and water, bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low and simmer for 10-12 minutes. Add green beans and broccoli florets, cook another 3-5 minutes or until all vegetables are tender.

Stir in white beans, kale. Stirring until kale is wilted, about a minute.

Serve with roughly 1 tsp of pesto in each bowl, ladle soup over pesto and stir. Serve immediately.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

