Treat yourself to the best weekend breakfast — chocolate chip pancakes
They come stacked with three kinds of chocolate chips and lemon zest.
This recipe uses a fluffy buttermilk pancake as the base to create the best chocolate chip pancakes with three kinds of chocolate chips and lemon zest.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Serves: 12 pancakes
Ingredients:
2 cups all purpose flour
1 Tbsp granulated sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp lemon zest
1/2 tsp salt
2 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup canola oil
2 eggs
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1/3 cup dark chocolate chips
1/3 cup white chocolate chips
1/3 cup milk chocolate chips
Instructions
In a medium bowl, whisk flour with sugar, baking powder, baking soda, lemon zest and salt.
In another medium bowl, whisk buttermilk with canola oil, eggs and vanilla.
Scrape buttermilk mixture into flour mixture and whisk to combine (the batter will still be lumpy). Sitr in chocolate chips.
Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Spray with oil. Pour 1/3 cup batter into pan. If the pan is big enough, you can cook multiple pancakes at once. Cook until bubbles form on top of each pancake and edges begin to brown about 2 to 4 min. Flip and cook another 2 to 3 min. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with maple syrup.
For more weekend brunch recipes, visit livinglou.com/brunch and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
