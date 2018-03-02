Food industry leaders focus on more women taking top spots
DALLAS — Food industry leaders will be meeting to map out a way to get more women into top spots in the businesses that include manufacturers, distributors and operators.
About 100 CEOs and other executives will be part of the discussion during the conference of the Women's Foodservice Forum , which starts Sunday in Dallas. About 3,000 people will attend the conference featuring speeches by former first lady Michelle Obama and former news anchor Gretchen Carlson.
The group's initiative to close the gender equity gap comes as a study of the food industry by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company found that while women make up almost half of entry-level workers, they fill just 23
Hattie Hill, head of the Women's Foodservice Forum, said getting CEOs involved helps develop "leaders of leaders."
