Loblaw recalling cooked shrimp; packages may also contain raw shrimp
OTTAWA — Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain pre-packaged Cooked Shrimp due to the potential presence of raw shrimp, which may contain harmful bacteria.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the shrimp is sold in 300-gram packages containing 56-65 shrimp per pound.
It was sold across the country at Loblaw banner stores such as Fortinos, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Dominion and Provigo.
The CFIA says consumers who have this product should toss it out or return it to the store where purchased.
The agency says the recall was triggered by the company and there have been no reported illnesses linked to eating this product.
